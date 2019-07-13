Liverpool Make Contact Over Turkish Goalkeeper in Search for Simon Mignolet's Successor

Liverpool have made contact with Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor over the availability of their academy graduate goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

The Reds are understood to be in the market to find a new understudy for Alisson Becker, with current back-up keeper Simon Mignolet looking to find first-team football away from Anfield next season.

Jürgen Klopp's side have been keeping their cards close to their chest so far in the transfer market, but Haber Global journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu claims that Liverpool are among three sides to enquire about Çakır's availability this summer.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Alongside Ligue 1 side Lille OSC and Spain's Celta de Vigo, Liverpool have made contact over a move after catching wind of Çakır's performances last season which earned him a call-up to the Turkish national team.

Çakır isn't the only one of Trabzonspor's academy graduates to make headlines in recent days, as attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı is once again emerging as a target for Manchester United.

Although interest from the European champions is certain to turn Çakır's head at Trabzonspor, it's understood that the club are plotting to offer him a new contract in Turkey and give him the chance to leave in 12 months time instead.

Uğurcan Çakır için Liverpool, Lille ve Celta Vigo Trabzonspor’a fiyat sordu. Trabzonspor, Uğurcan’ın maaşına zam yapıp genç kaleciyi takımda tutmak istiyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) July 12, 2019

So far this summer, Liverpool haven't priorities signing a new goalkeeper as Mignolet remains contracted to Merseyside until 2021.

Instead, the club have secured a deal for Dutch centre-back Sepp van den Berg from his hometown side PEC Zwolle, while they're also believed to be close to adding Fulham's Premier League record-breaker Harvey Elliott to their ranks ahead of the new season.