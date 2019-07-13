Manchester United Lose Academy Star Mipo Odubeko After Youngster Rejects Contract

By 90Min
July 13, 2019

Manchester United's highly valued academy prospect Mipo Odubeko has left the club after rejecting a new contract offer. 

The 16-year-old's deal expired in June but while he has chosen not to accept the extension offered, leaving teams in the Premier League and across Europe scrambling to gain his signature. 

Odubeko hit a fairly incredible 35 goals for Manchester United's academy last season and was rated by those at Old Trafford as having the required potential to eventually break through to the first team, following in the footsteps of other homegrown talents like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Interest in signing the Republic of Ireland Under-17s international on a free is hotting up, with a number of teams across Europe interested in snapping up a burgeoning talent.

The Daily Mail claims that German champions Bayern Munich, Feyenoord and Genoa are all ready to recruit Odubeko, who may be inspired by the recent success of other British players moving abroad such as Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Closer to home, Premier League outfits Newcastle United and Burnley are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely. 

TONY ASHBY/GettyImages

The breakdown in contract talks may frustrate Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who appeared intent on building a team around young talent, which may have eventually included Odubeko. 

The £15m signing of Daniel James from Swansea and the £50m acquisition of Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signalled a change in direction concerning transfer policy following the mixed results of big-name signings like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez. 

Meanwhile, United continue to be linked with the likes of Harry Maguire and Sean Longstaff.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message