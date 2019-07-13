Manchester United Lose Academy Star Mipo Odubeko After Youngster Rejects Contract

Manchester United's highly valued academy prospect Mipo Odubeko has left the club after rejecting a new contract offer.

The 16-year-old's deal expired in June but while he has chosen not to accept the extension offered, leaving teams in the Premier League and across Europe scrambling to gain his signature.

Odubeko hit a fairly incredible 35 goals for Manchester United's academy last season and was rated by those at Old Trafford as having the required potential to eventually break through to the first team, following in the footsteps of other homegrown talents like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

EXCLUSIVE: Man United lose 16-year-old, 35-goal scoring sensation Mipo Odubeko after youngster turns down new deal... with Bayern, Newcastle, Feyenoord, Genoa and Burnley lurking https://t.co/aHwImnO4Rj pic.twitter.com/chmq2OPNCV — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 12, 2019

Interest in signing the Republic of Ireland Under-17s international on a free is hotting up, with a number of teams across Europe interested in snapping up a burgeoning talent.

The Daily Mail claims that German champions Bayern Munich, Feyenoord and Genoa are all ready to recruit Odubeko, who may be inspired by the recent success of other British players moving abroad such as Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Closer to home, Premier League outfits Newcastle United and Burnley are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

TONY ASHBY/GettyImages

The breakdown in contract talks may frustrate Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who appeared intent on building a team around young talent, which may have eventually included Odubeko.

The £15m signing of Daniel James from Swansea and the £50m acquisition of Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signalled a change in direction concerning transfer policy following the mixed results of big-name signings like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Meanwhile, United continue to be linked with the likes of Harry Maguire and Sean Longstaff.