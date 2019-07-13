Manchester United Set New Paul Pogba Price Tag After Agent Mino Raiola's Comments

Manchester United have slapped an extra £30m onto midfielder Paul Pogba's asking price following attempts from his agent Mino Raiola to force through a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The World Cup winner only returned to United from Juventus in 2016, but Pogba has already claimed he's looking for a new challenge and is now understood to be targeted once again by the Bianconeri, as well as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Pogba's notorious super agent Raiola has been stoking the transfer flames this summer in an attempt to get his client a move, but the Daily Star claim Manchester United have responded by slapping a new £180m price tag on the midfielder.

It had been originally reported that United would have accepted offers in the region of £150m this summer as they looked at ways of ending the Pogba saga in the north-west.

Out of the two clubs that have been most heavily linked with Pogba, even Manchester United's lower price tag has caused Juventus to drop out of the race to sign him this summer.

The 26-year-old, who has made 142 career appearances for United, remains a key target for Real Madrid manager Zidane, but the Spanish giants are under pressure to sell some big names before adding to their €303m of new signings.

4⃣ - Four (absolutely massive) steps United need to take to achieve greatness once again! https://t.co/semXe3y8Cg — 90min (@90min_Football) July 12, 2019

Another reason behind Manchester United's increased asking price could also be what fees they're being quoted for their midfield targets this summer.

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff could cost as much as £50m for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.