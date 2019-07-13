Mauro Icardi Leaves Inter Training Camp as Speculation Over San Siro Exit Intensifies

Mauro Icardi's time at Inter appears all but over after the striker left the team's pre-season training camp in Lugano, with Napoli and Juventus both linked with a move.

The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in 2013 from fellow Italian outfit Sampdoria in a €6.5m deal, going on to collect 124 goals in 219 appearances for the Serie A giants. However, he was stripped of the club captaincy in February following criticism from his wife of the Inter squad and management, Icardi refusing to play for nearly two months thereafter.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Argentine has seemed likely to leave the side ever since that incident, though he did return for the run-in as they secured a place in next season's Champions League group stages.





It is highly doubtful whether Icardi will be around to partake in their European adventure, with the Nerazzurri's official Twitter account releasing a statement on Saturday explaining that the forward would not remain with his teammates in Switzerland as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.





The message read: "[Mauro Icardi] will today return to Milan from our training camp in Lugano. The club and the striker have come to this decision by mutual agreement. Icardi will continue his pre-season training over the next few days and will take no part in our Summer Tour in Asia."





Naples has been suggested as a possible destination for the former skipper, but Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has rubbished speculation that they will offer Lorenzo Insigne as part of a swap deal.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Juve are also rumoured to be in for Icardi, whilst Atletico Madrid were reportedly in the running, although the latter's interest will have cooled after the £113m purchase of Joao Felix from Benfica.