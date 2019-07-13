Newcastle's Move for Steve Bruce Hits Money-Shaped Roadblock as Wednesday Cling on

Newcastle are still aiming to fill their managerial void with Sheffield Wednesday's Steve Bruce, but negotiations with the Championship club are on hold.

After the departure of Champions League winner Rafa Benitez, the Premier League side are turning to former Manchester United defender Bruce to take over at St James' Park for the foreseeable future.

It had seemed like the move was all but complete, but the Owls are demanding a higher fee from the Magpies for Bruce and his assistants than expected as they look to push for promotion from the Championship without their recently-installed boss.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Sky Sports' Keith Downie reports that the deal is still likely to go through despite the delay, but the clubs are set to do a little more wrangling before anything is ironed out.

The former Hull boss has had more success in the Championship than the top flight in recent years, taking the Tigers up twice – although he did also take the northern side to their record Premier League points tally and an FA Cup final before they went down.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Newcastle surviving relegation from the Premier League with relative ease under Benitez, it looks like the likely appointment of the 58-year-old Bruce leaves Newcastle pencilled in as candidates to drop back down to the Championship.





Wednesday would also be in a spot of bother if he left, struggling to bring in a new manager with pedigree to head up their promotion charge with less than a month to get acquainted with the squad and bring in his preferred personnel.