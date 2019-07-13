Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails Man Utd Pre-Season Training Progress After Disaster Season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy with the start to pre-season that his Manchester United squad have made, singling out the work of his coaching staff in improving the condition of the players.

The side had a disappointing season last year, finishing sixth in the Premier League, and Solskjaer was said to have been alarmed with the conditioning of the players when he took over from his predecessor Jose Mourinho back in December 2018. This may have been a factor in the final weeks of the season, as the side won just one of their last seven league games.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, the 46-year-old has seen positive signs early on in pre-season, expressing his satisfaction with the way his players have been put through their paces.

"Kieran (McKenna), Mike (Phelan), Michael (Carrick), Demps (Mark Dempsey) have put some great sessions on and I have really enjoyed watching, and just having a little bit of input," Solskjaer said on the club's pre-season tour to Australia, quoted by the Daily Mail.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With the Premier League due to resume in just under a month, Solskjaer appears confident that the Red Devils will be fully prepared for their season opener against Chelsea on August 11.

"We are building fitness, robustness, mental robustness and it has been very encouraging. I'm sure that when the league starts we will be ready, sharp and fit enough," he said.

The United manager was also happy to discuss the impact that his two latest signings would have on the team, highlighting how the pace of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James would bring another dimension to his squad.

"You just want good players, good people, quality and speed of course is a big thing in football nowadays. The more X-factors you have in the team, the better you are."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The squad are currently on a tour of Australia, and Solskjaer believes that this experience is important for developing team spirit.

"When you travel away like this, they are with each other all of the time and it is a big team bonding period," he said.

Manchester United are set to play Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia, before travelling to Asia next week for the International Champions Cup, as they look to put last season behind them.