Antoine Griezmann 'Very Disappointed' by Atletico's Response to Barcelona Transfer

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

The lawyer of Antoine Griezmann has revealed the Frenchman's disappointment towards his former side Atletico Madrid, who have threatened legal action after his €120m move to Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos have insisted that Barcelona should have paid his initial €200m release clause, as Griezmann's agreement with the club is said to have been reached before his clause dropped to €120m in July.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Griezmann's lawyer, Sevan Karian, has revealed that the situation has taken its toll on the 28-year-old.

He said: “Antoine is very disappointed with the attitude shown by Atletico and the club’s hierarchy. They are acting in bad faith and are communicating the opposite of what they told him in person.

“But let them do as they see fit, we will do the same if necessary. For the moment, for [Griezmann], he only wants to think about this new chapter in his career. He wants to celebrate this weekend by discovering his new home.”

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Atletico have accused Barcelona of tapping up Griezmann and reaching an agreement to sign the striker back in March, when his release clause was still €200m. 

President Enrique Cerezo even told RAC1 that they have evidence to back up their claims, adding that they were disappointed by Griezmann's conduct throughout the whole saga.

With Los Rojiblancos pursuing legal action against Barcelona, the La Liga champions must now decide whether they are prepared to pay the additional €80m which Atletico are demanding. However, it is thought that the entire debate could reach the Spanish Supreme Court, with Barcelona likely to reject their appeal.

Barcelona are yet to respond to Atletico's claims, and they are set to present Griezmann to the fans at Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

