Atlético Madrid Step Up Efforts to Sign Napoli Defender Elseid Hysaj in Loan Deal

Atlético Madrid are reportedly close to completing a deal for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj, with a loan deal ending with an obligation to buy being the most likely option for both parties.

With first-choice right-back Šime Vrsaljko injured and out of favour under manager Diego Simeone, El Cholo are looking at alternatives to help Los Rojiblancos challenge for trophies in the upcoming campaign.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Hysaj, who joined from Empoli for €5m in 2015, had a decent 2018/19 season playing left and right-back under the illustrious Carlo Ancelotti, racking up a couple of assists for Gli Azzurri.

According to Football Italia, the deal for the Albanian is believed to be worth around €15m plus bonuses after the asking price for the defender was dropped to €20m.

If a loan deal with an obligation to buy clause were to suffice, Hysaj would have to play at least 50% of competitive Atlético Madrid games this upcoming season for Los Colchoneros to activate his buy-out clause.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

With Hysaj set to be out of favour at the Stadio San Paolo, the likes of Mario Rui might have to be kept for defensive cover despite clubs such as Milan, Benfica and Porto all interested in the Portuguese defender.

The sale of Hysaj would be welcomed by Napoli as they would make a healthy profit, plus the fact that they require funds for the transfer of James Rodriguez transfer after having spent a large chunk of their transfer kitty on the likes of Kostas Manolas, Alex Meret and David Ospina.