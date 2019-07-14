Bayern Munich Kit: adidas Unveil Sleek White Away Jersey Ahead of 2019/20 Season

Bayern Munich have released their sleek new adidas white away kit for the 2019/20 season.

The kit, which features a base layer of white with a pattern of grey blocks at the bottom, has the iconic three stripes in grey alongside the words "Mia san Mia" on the back- the club's slogan that means "we are who we are."

Fronting the campaign were the trio of Serge Gnabry, David Alaba and Javi Martinez with the likes of Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman also seen modelling the new jersey on the adidas and Bayern Munich online stores.

The away kit is complemented by light grey shorts and white socks with Die Roten opting to have a huge contrast from their home kit, which is dripped in red.

Naturally, the jersey offers the latest in peak performance innovation, including' 'CLIMALITE technology', which helps to wick the sweat from your body, and it is made from 100% polyester.

The polyester is recycled to save resources and decrease emissions with the Bundesliga club wanting to help protect the planet, which is highlighted by the 2018/19 Champions League kit that was made of recycled plastic.

The new Bayern away kit will be available to purchase exclusively from adidas, club stores and online from July 14th.