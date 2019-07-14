Bayern Munich Ready £45m Bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi Despite Frank Lampard's Call for Him to Stay

Bayern Munich are preparing a fresh £45m bid for Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi, with their lengthy pursuit of the 18-year-old set to continue for a little while longer.

The Bundesliga giants went public with their desires to sign Hudson-Odoi in January, lodging bids worth up to £35m for his services. However, Chelsea rebuffed their advances and have pushed to tie the wonderkid down to a new contract.

It seemed as if the Blues might finally have fought Bayern off but, according to the Daily Mail, the Bavarians are ready to test Chelsea's resolve with a new bid worth £45m.

Bayern see Hudson-Odoi as the perfect player to lead them into the future following the departures of both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer, and they are eager to take advantage of his contract uncertainty - he has just 12 months to run on his current deal - by lodging yet another bid.

Manager Frank Lampard has made no secret of his desire to see Hudson-Odoi sign a new contract, suggesting that the 18-year-old could be an integral part of Chelsea's squad, both now and in the future.

Chelsea have never wanted to sell Hudson-Odoi, but their hand may be forced as they risk losing him for minimal compensation if he were to agree a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge in January.

Bayern are known to be eager to lure the teenager away for free, but it appears as though Niko Kovac wants Hudson-Odoi as part of his squad as soon as possible.

Fortunately for the Blues, he is thought to be keen on extending his stay with Chelsea after positive talks with Lampard, although whether his head will again be turned by Bayern remains to be seen. He was desperate to seal a move to Germany in January, and joining Bayern may still have the same appeal to him.

Widely viewed as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Chelsea's successful academy, Hudson-Odoi is currently recovering from an Achilles injury which derailed his promotion to the first team.

He is not part of the Blues' pre-season squad as a result of his fitness, although it is believed that Lampard is prepared to build his side around Hudson-Odoi once he returns.