Edu Targets Brazilian Winger Everton as His First Arsenal Signing as Gunners' Technical Director

Following his appointment as technical director of Arsenal earlier on 9 July, Edu has held talks with Brazilian winger Everton in the hopes of bringing him to the Emirates.

Edu has a good relationship with the winger following his role as general coordinator for Brazil during their Copa America campaign, which should help in his efforts to convince the player to make the move to north London.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

According to The Metro, Arsenal began talks with the youngster during the tournament and Edu was able to relay information back to the club regarding the player.

It is reported that Edu spoke to Everton's agent Gilmar Veloz on Monday before he travelled to England to discuss his client's potential move to Arsenal.





As a result, it is now believed that Unai Emery is formalising an official bid.





Everton impressed whilst on show at the Copa America and ended up as top scorer with three goals, taking home the golden boot. The winger produced a Man of the Match performance in the final, capturing the attention of clubs all over the world.

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

It is believed that Arsenal will face stiff competition for Everton's signature from Atletico Madrid, who have shown that they are willing to spend £30.5m on the 23-year-old.

The youngster spoke on the speculation surrounding his future after a 2-1 win against Vasco stating: "I really do not know what can happen, the more time goes by, the more things are tapering down."





The winger has recently broken onto the international stage but has been ever-present for his club, making 145 appearances for Gremio, scoring 38 goals in the process.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha recently but Everton could prove to be a cheaper alternative, especially as it is rumoured that the Gunners only have a transfer budget of £45m this summer.