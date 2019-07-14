Edu Targets Brazilian Winger Everton as His First Arsenal Signing as Gunners' Technical Director

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Following his appointment as technical director of Arsenal earlier on 9 July, Edu has held talks with Brazilian winger Everton in the hopes of bringing him to the Emirates. 

Edu has a good relationship with the winger following his role as general coordinator for Brazil during their Copa America campaign, which should help in his efforts to convince the player to make the move to north London. 

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

According to The MetroArsenal began talks with the youngster during the tournament and Edu was able to relay information back to the club regarding the player. 

It is reported that Edu spoke to Everton's agent Gilmar Veloz on Monday before he travelled to England to discuss his client's potential move to Arsenal.


As a result, it is now believed that Unai Emery is formalising an official bid.


Everton impressed whilst on show at the Copa America and ended up as top scorer with three goals, taking home the golden boot. The winger produced a Man of the Match performance in the final, capturing the attention of clubs all over the world.

Bruna Prado/GettyImages

It is believed that Arsenal will face stiff competition for Everton's signature from Atletico Madrid, who have shown that they are willing to spend £30.5m on the 23-year-old.

The youngster spoke on the speculation surrounding his future after a 2-1 win against Vasco stating: "I really do not know what can happen, the more time goes by, the more things are tapering down."


The winger has recently broken onto the international stage but has been ever-present for his club, making 145 appearances for Gremio, scoring 38 goals in the process. 

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha recently but Everton could prove to be a cheaper alternative, especially as it is rumoured that the Gunners only have a transfer budget of £45m this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message