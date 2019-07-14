Harry Maguire: Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Agree World-Record £80m Fee for Defender

Following a summer of speculation, a report on Sunday has revealed that Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Leicester City for centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils will be forking out a world-record £80m for Maguire - the most ever spent on a defender, trumping the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk 18 months ago.

That is a massive fee for Maguire, if the report is accurate. Especially when you consider De Ligt's price! #ManUtd #Leicester @90min_Football https://t.co/V7unRZRfM1 — William Imbo (@IMBO_WILL) July 14, 2019

Speculation first arose after Maguire's impressive World Cup campaign with England in 2018 and after a year of batting away interest, The Sun report that the Foxes have at last accepted a bid for the defender.

Comparisons with the fee Liverpool paid for Van Dijk have inevitably been made, and some people on Twitter clearly think the Manchester club are overpaying for the England international.

Are we actually about to make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world?? This gameeeee!!? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — *CC.* (@diormane) July 14, 2019

On the other hand, many accept that the market is crazy right now and are looking past the transfer fee, instead getting their hopes up for the 2019/20 season.

Really hope we get Harry Maguire, absolute love him!! He's not worth 80m though but that's the transfer market these days! #MUFC — Aaron Hagger (@AaronHagger94) July 14, 2019

£80m for Harry Maguire is good in the present day market, United should now focus on atleast two midfielders! With that we can compete with the likes of Manchester city and Liverpool in the EPL! — Taha (@geotaha) July 14, 2019

If the rumours are true about Harry Maguire, I’m buzzing. A great ball playing centre back, who is strong, can tackle and lead from the back. Every transfer fee is inflated nowadays!!

P.s it’s good to see a fellow large headed man doing well 🙌🏻👍😂 — Chris Morrow (@ChrisMorrow44) July 14, 2019

In a summer transfer window which has seen top class defenders such as Kostas Manolas and Matthijs De Ligt complete, or come close to completing, less expensive moves, certain corners of social media can't help but focus on the fee.

WOW! Harry Maguire fee agreed? £80million for a player from Leicester...

British Press is crazy.



De Ligt > Juventus was under £50m

Manolas > Napoli was under £30m

Is Harry worth £80m? pic.twitter.com/c6dryJ8abz — Olayinka Ahmed (@YinkaDTC) July 14, 2019

We legit paying 80 million for Harry Maguire. Bear in mind De Ligt was sold for 50M. 😂 — حازِم (@7azimj) July 14, 2019

We live in a world where Harry Maguire costs more than De Ligt..... absolutely unbelievable — Aarön (@AaronDickinson) July 14, 2019

The Englishman's talent is there for all to see, but whether he has what it takes to cut it at the highest level continues to split opinion. And you can bet it will continue to do so for months to come...

PER 90:



• Kaldiou Koulibaly:

72.2 passes [88.7% accuracy]

7.8 long balls [57.7% accuracy]



• Matthijs de Ligt:

67.2 passes [89.9% accuracy]

5.5 long balls [56.4% accuracy]



• Harry Maguire:

60.5 passes [85.6% accuracy]

10.1 long balls [65.3% accuracy]



💬He's in that tier. https://t.co/k3fe7KJyJ3 — Ⓡ (@utdrobbo) July 14, 2019

£80m for Harry Maguire 😂 such an average defender. — Lee 🔴🇮🇪 (@mightyreds88) July 14, 2019

Whilst one fan cites three precise reasons why Maguire should be welcomed with open arms.

Three reasons why #mufc fans don't mind overpaying for Harry Maguire. pic.twitter.com/vMIAflnlqt — 🏳️‍🌈 Darren 🏳️‍🌈 (@darrenmwinter) July 14, 2019

Not a bad point to make!