Harry Maguire: Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Agree World-Record £80m Fee for Defender

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Following a summer of speculation, a report on Sunday has revealed that Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Leicester City for centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils will be forking out a world-record £80m for Maguire - the most ever spent on a defender, trumping the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk 18 months ago.

Speculation first arose after Maguire's impressive World Cup campaign with England in 2018 and after a year of batting away interest, The Sun report that the Foxes have at last accepted a bid for the defender.

Comparisons with the fee Liverpool paid for Van Dijk have inevitably been made, and some people on Twitter clearly think the Manchester club are overpaying for the England international.

On the other hand, many accept that the market is crazy right now and are looking past the transfer fee, instead getting their hopes up for the 2019/20 season.

In a summer transfer window which has seen top class defenders such as Kostas Manolas and Matthijs De Ligt complete, or come close to completing, less expensive moves, certain corners of social media can't help but focus on the fee.

The Englishman's talent is there for all to see, but whether he has what it takes to cut it at the highest level continues to split opinion. And you can bet it will continue to do so for months to come...

Whilst one fan cites three precise reasons why Maguire should be welcomed with open arms.

Not a bad point to make! 

