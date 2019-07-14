Manchester United Set Paul Pogba Transfer Deadline in Bid to Ward Off Interest From Real Madrid

Manchester United are insistent that their valuation of Paul Pogba will be fixed this summer in a bid to ward off any potential interest from Real Madrid.

After a somewhat mixed 2018/19 campaign at Old Trafford, Pogba's future has been thrown into question this summer, as a number of top European sides are said to be considering an approach for the 26-year-old.

Will Russell/GettyImages

It has been widely reported that Manchester United's original valuation of Pogba sits at around £150m and, according to The Mirror, the Red Devils will not be budging on that stance as they look to dissuade the likes Real Madrid who remain front runners to land the Frenchman's signature.

What's more, the report from The Mirror also claims that United will not be accepting any offers for Pogba once the English transfer window shuts on August 8.

La Liga clubs have until September 2 before their window shuts, but Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has made it clear that United cannot consider selling Pogba if they do not have the opportunity to find an adequate replacement in the transfer market.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

While United's original valuation may have initially sat at £150m, there is a chance that Real Madrid may have to cough up even more if they are to convince the Red Devils to part ways with Pogba.

The Daily Mail have claimed that United have added £30m to their valuation, which means they will only be considering offers in the region of £180m. This decision is said to have come about as a result of the actions of Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, who has been fuelling transfer rumours in an attempt to secure his client a big-money move.