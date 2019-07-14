Milan and Roma Pursue Jean Michael Seri as Fulham Midfielder's Agent Confirms Contact

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Jean Michael Seri joined Fulham for £25m last summer, but after less than 12 months in west London, the Ivory Coast international looks to be on his way out.

Seri, who was close to joining Barcelona two summers ago, has attracted the interest of several Serie A clubs, as the midfielder looks for a way out of the Championship.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily ExpressAC Milan are very keen on the former Nice player, but Fulham's desire to recoup as much of the £25m as possible could price them out of a move.

This appears to have opened the door for Roma, who Seri's agent Franklin Mala, claims have already been in contact, saying: "My Italian partner and I spoke to Roma a couple of weeks ago. We'll see how the situation evolves.

"He'd be happy to play in Serie A and Roma are a very good club."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Elsewhere in Italy, Napoli and Inter reportedly have Seri on their radar, while Premier League side Crystal Palace are yet to follow up on their inquiry on the 27 year-old earlier this summer.

The Ivorian has spent this summer playing in the Africa Cup of Nations, where his Ivory Coast side were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Algeria. The midfielder's involvement has been limited however, having seen just over 120 minutes of action and not featuring in either of their knockout ties.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Seri has been given an extended summer break and will therefore not report for pre-season training with Fulham for another two weeks.

Seri arrived in London with plenty of promise, as the Cottagers believed they had a genuinely top-class player on their hands. However, the midfielder was one of his side's biggest disappointments in a campaign, which saw them relegated with just 26 points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message