Neven Subotic Claims Borussia Dortmund Are 'Very Clearly' Favourites for Bundesliga Title

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has not held back in his predictions for the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, as he tips his former side to reclaim the title from rivals Bayern Munich.

Dortmund took the 2018/19 title race all the way to the wire, but finished the season two points behind Bayern, despite holding a nine-point lead over the Munich side earlier in the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Black and Yellows did not dwell on their failure and made a number of quick moves in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Julian Brandt, Paco Alcacer and Mats Hummels all before the end of June.

Speaking on the upcoming title race, Subotic firmly believes that with the reigning champions' squad as it is, there will only be one winner. As quoted by Goal, he said: "If the Bayern squad stays the same, it is Dortmund. Very clearly.

"I say that as a former BVB player and fan."

The aforementioned Hummels made a surprise return to BVB this summer after leaving the club for Bayern in the summer of 2016.

Subotic cited his signing as a key area that his former club have strengthened, adding: "I congratulate him. The team will benefit from him.

"He won four titles at Bayern during the last three years, while Dortmund only won one during that period. Dortmund will get a lot of experience in Mats. It is a big chance for him."

The only two transfers of note to date made by Munich are the capture of French pair Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. The former was signed to provide competition to Hummels, which Bayern claim was a reason behind the German's departure.

However, Subotic dismissed this story, as he claimed: "It is normal a club communicates it that way. Who is in this business for a long time knows, that it has something to do with your ego."