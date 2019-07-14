Neymar Aims Dig at PSG Claiming Barcelona's 6-1 Win Over Les Parisiens Is 'His Best Football Memory'

By 90Min
July 14, 2019

Neymar has added more fuel to the rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona by claiming that La Blaugrana's 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 is his best footballing memory.

Two years on from his record move to PSG, Neymar appears to be unsettled and has been heavily linked with a return to his former employers this summer - despite having already secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Following on from the recent controversy which involved his failure to return to pre-season training, Neymar was asked to reveal his best football memory in an interview with Oh My Goal and he was sure to aim a thinly-veiled dig at PSG.

"My best memory as a footballer? When we won against PSG with Barcelona," he said (via The Mirror). "What we felt when we scored the sixth goal I never felt something like this, it was incredible."

He then added: "Best memory in the locker room? Ah, I don’t know.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"Well, when we won against PSG with Barcelona it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards! I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."

Neymar has also gone on the offensive on social media, as he recently posted a video of himself on his Instagram story where he is clearly seen wearing a Barcelona shirt.

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/GettyImages

The video is also accompanied by a passage from the Bible's Book of Isaiah, which appears to hit out at the Brazilian's numerous critics.


In full, the passage reads: "No weapon formed against you shall prosper. And every tongue which rises against you in judgement. You shall condemn."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message