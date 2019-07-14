Neymar Aims Dig at PSG Claiming Barcelona's 6-1 Win Over Les Parisiens Is 'His Best Football Memory'

Neymar has added more fuel to the rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona by claiming that La Blaugrana's 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 is his best footballing memory.

Two years on from his record move to PSG, Neymar appears to be unsettled and has been heavily linked with a return to his former employers this summer - despite having already secured the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Following on from the recent controversy which involved his failure to return to pre-season training, Neymar was asked to reveal his best football memory in an interview with Oh My Goal and he was sure to aim a thinly-veiled dig at PSG.

"My best memory as a footballer? When we won against PSG with Barcelona," he said (via The Mirror). "What we felt when we scored the sixth goal I never felt something like this, it was incredible."

He then added: "Best memory in the locker room? Ah, I don’t know.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"Well, when we won against PSG with Barcelona it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards! I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."

Neymar has also gone on the offensive on social media, as he recently posted a video of himself on his Instagram story where he is clearly seen wearing a Barcelona shirt.

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/GettyImages

The video is also accompanied by a passage from the Bible's Book of Isaiah, which appears to hit out at the Brazilian's numerous critics.





In full, the passage reads: "No weapon formed against you shall prosper. And every tongue which rises against you in judgement. You shall condemn."