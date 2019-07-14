Riyad Mahrez's Dramatic Last-Minute Goal Puts Algeria in AFCON Final

Riyad Mahrez came up in the clutch with a miraculous goal that put Algeria into the Africa Cup of Nations final over Nigeria on Sunday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2019

Riyad Mahrez came in clutch with a miraculous goal that put Algeria into the Africa Cup of Nations final over Nigeria on Sunday. 

The two teams were at 1–1 with little time remaining in the semifinal when Mahrez scored off a free kick on the last kick of stoppage time. 

Mahrez's shot landed perfectly in the corner of the goal, leaving Nigeria stunned. 

Mahrez now has three goals in the tournament. 

The team hasn't lost a game at the tournament, only conceding two goals. 

Algeria will face Senegal in the final, which is a rematch of their group stage match that Algeria won 1–0. Senegal reached the final with a win over Tunisia in an extra-time thriller.

Algeria and Senegal square off again Friday at 3 p.m. ET. 

