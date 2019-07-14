Sir Kenny Dalglish Urges Steven Gerrard to Be Patient as Rangers Pursue Ryan Kent Deal

If Steven Gerrard has any hope of landing Liverpool's Ryan Kent on another loan deal, he will need to be patient, according to Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Kent had a stellar season on loan at Ibrox in 2018/19, but has played a big part in Liverpool's pre-season campaign so far, as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all enjoy extended summer breaks.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Dalglish said: "It’s only logical that Rangers want to bring Ryan Kent back to the club.

"He is a fine young player, and would be a major asset in their quest to stop Celtic winning nine league titles in a row. However, for me it’s perfectly understandable that Liverpool need to look after themselves, first and foremost."

Benefitting from the absence of Liverpool's forward trio, Kent has featured in both pre-season games so far, where the Reds have beaten Tranmere and Bradford City - picking up two assists against the latter.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Dalglish has stressed that the 22-year-old has the opportunity right now to make a name for himself on Merseyside, adding: "If Kent impresses and really catches the eye of the manager, then he may well not be allowed to leave as Jurgen will see him as part of his first-team squad.

"Rangers will need to be patient with this one."

The differing transfer deadlines between England and Scotland may come to work in Rangers' favour, as they have an extra month over the Premier League side to complete their summer business.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Dalglish touched on this as he pointed out: "They may well have to wait well into next month before they get Kent – if they get him at all."

Liverpool will only have until 8 August to complete any deals - at which point Klopp will have to submit his squad for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Rangers have until 2 September.

Therefore, should Kent not make the Reds' squad, the Glasgow side will still have plenty of time to get this deal done.