Alvaro Morata Admits Atletico Madrid Switch Was the 'Best Thing' to Happen in His Career

Former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has expressed his delight after his recent loan move to Atletico Madrid was extended.

The Spaniard spent two years at Stamford Bridge, scoring 24 goals in all competitions. He secured a loan move to Madrid in January and the deal is set to be made permanent next summer.

A fee of over £50m for the striker will be paid to the London club and, as quoted by EFE, Morata is delighted with the move, stating: "Atletico [Madrid] are the best thing that could have happened to me.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"It would mean so much to me to win titles with Atleti, even more than anything I've won in the past because this is different."



Atletico have been the subject of much transfer talk already this summer, with star striker Antoine Griezmann completing a big-money move to Barcelona, and high profile prospect Joao Felix joining the club.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Morata gave his thoughts on his club's summer's transfers, saying: "Big players have left, especially big characters.

"I wish they could still be here, but everyone has their own circumstances and has their own trajectory."



Speaking on Griezmann specifically, the former Blues man added: "He is a top top player, I don't need to tell you how big he is.

"He's been one of the best players that Atleti have had in recent times."

Atletico Madrid have a strong history when it comes to signing forwards from Chelsea, such asDiego Costa and Fernando Torres who played for both clubs during their careers.

Morata will be hoping that he is the latest success story to make the switch between the two sides.