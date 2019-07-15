Antoine Griezmann Claims He Has Nothing to Apologise for After Controversial Move to Barcelona

New Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann believes he has nothing to apologise for following his divisive €120m move from Atletico Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have accused Barça of opening talks with the Frenchman before they were allowed to do so, whilst his former fans feel betrayed after the 28-year-old made a documentary in which he stated his intention to stay in the Spanish capital. However, Griezmann has since spoken of his disappointment at the Atleti reaction after providing them with five superb seasons.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The World Cup winner was the star man at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, collecting 133 goals in 257 appearances for the side, though his only major trophy with Atletico came via a 3-0 defeat of Marseille in the 2018 Europa League final.

Speaking at a press conference following his unveiling as a Barcelona player, Griezmann stated (as quoted by Marca): "If I have to say sorry, I'll do it on the pitch. It's [the place] where I best do the talking."

However, it was not all about the growing tension with Atleti, Griezmann revealing his gratitude for their support during his time in Madrid. The striker also took the time to pay tribute to Real Sociedad, from whom he joined Los Colchoneros for €30m in 2014.

Griezmann continued: "I would like to thank Real Sociedad, who gave me my first professional contract. I would like to thank Enrique Cerezo, Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid and all my teammates that helped me become the player I've become for my club and country.

"It's always hard to leave a place, a home, where you feel comfortable, and where you have family, friends and colleagues. I only have admiration and respect or that club. I gave everything on the field from beginning to the end."

Griezmann is looking to add to his surprisingly bare trophy cabinet and win everything at the Camp Nou, with La Blaugrana arguably the club best suited to help him win silverware.