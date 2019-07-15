EURO 2020 Shatters Record for Ticket Requests With 19.3m Fans Looking to Book Their Place

UEFA received a huge 19.3m requests for tickets during the opening sales window for EURO 2020 tickets, shattering the previous record of 11m from EURO 2016.

The competition is set to be the biggest European Championships of all time, with three million tickets available across 12 host cities.

One year to go until new memories are made #UnderTheArch at the Final of #EURO2020 and we can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/aWRDEjt2z7 — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) July 12, 2019

Half of those tickets were made available during the first sales window, and UEFA confirmed in a post on their website that they were inundated with ticket requests, including a huge 1.9m applications for tickets to the final at Wembley Stadium.

Only 43,500 tickets were made available for the spectacle, meaning UEFA received roughly 44 requests for each available ticket.

The 1.9m requests was almost double the amount of interest for the final of EURO 2016 at Paris' Stade de France, with fans clearly desperate to book their places at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

🇮🇹 Rome 🇮🇹

🏟️ The Olimpico



ℹ️ Hosted the Olympics in 1960

🎟️ https://t.co/b0vCWqjTMa pic.twitter.com/rIJisl9rVL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) July 11, 2019

There were also 540,000 applications for tickets to the opening fixture at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, despite the stadium holding just over 72,500 fans.

With the competition set to travel to multiple different countries, fixtures in both Munich and Amsterdam also generated plenty of interest from fans, who logged on in 213 different countries to try and claim tickets.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

There were large numbers of fans from Poland, France, Austria and Russia, with a staggering 81% of the requests from the latter coming from St Petersburg alone.

The tickets will now be randomly allocated to those fans who applied, before the next batch of tickets will be made available to fans in the participating national associations in December 2019.