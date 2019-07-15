Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool May Need to Sign New Left-Back to Replace Alberto Moreno

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club may need to sign a new backup left-back to cover for Andrew Robertson, now that Alberto Moreno has left the club.

With Moreno leaving to join Valencia, Robertson is the only senior left-back in Klopp's squad. James Milner has operated there previously, whilst Klopp has also involved academy stars Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci in Liverpool's pre-season friendlies against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's 3-1 win over Bradford (via Liverpool's official website), Klopp insisted that he is yet to decide whether to sign a new left-back, adding that it is possible that they will continue with just Robertson.





He said: "We will see. What can I say? I said already, we have to think about everything and in the end maybe we do nothing, but we will see.





"Of course, as you can imagine, we will have a look at all the things around us. Of course we have lost a left-back and [against Bradford] you saw two pretty young ones, James [Milner] has played it and all that stuff. As I said, we will see."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Robertson started 36 of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures last season, with Moreno starting the remaining two games. However, with the Spaniard gone, Milner appears the most likely candidate to take his place, having featured heavily at left-back during the 2016/17 campaign for the Reds.





Klopp could even hand the backup role to one of the club's emerging youngsters, with both Lewis and Larouci starting plenty of games for the club's various academy sides last season.





19-year-old Lewis would likely be ahead of Larouci in the pecking order, having kept the Frenchman out of the Under-19 side throughout the majority of last season's UEFA Youth League.

Klopp has proven himself to be willing to play young players in the past, and he may look to hand either Lewis or Larouci some much-needed experience with the first team, rather than sign someone to specifically operate as backup to Robertson.