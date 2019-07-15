Key Barcelona Duo Declared 'Fully Fit' Ahead of First Pre-Season Training Session

Barcelona duo Ousmane Dembele and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen have been declared fully fit by the club following medical assessments conducted prior to the first training session of the pre-season.

In an official statement on the club's website on Sunday, they confirmed that several players - including new signing Antoine Griezmann - were set to undergo their medical tests ahead of the start of pre-season.

The statement explained: "The 2019/20 preseason is underway! Bright and early this Sunday at 9.00am CEST, fourteen members of the first team and five from Barca B were back at the club for their routine medical examinations, which included body composition, cardio and biomedical tests."

Among those players were Ter Stegen and Dembele, both of whom had been absent at the end of La Blaugrana's 2018/19 campaign.

For the German, it was a knee injury sustained just before the Copa del Rey final that had been hindering him, while the French forward had been struggling with a torn hamstring since being forced off in the loss to Celta Vigo at the start of May.

However, as revealed on Monday morning by the club on their official Twitter account, both players have been given the all-clear to begin pre-season as normal with the rest of the squad, after being declared fully fit.



They were then snapped enjoying Ernesto Valverde's inaugural training session of the 2019/20 pre-season, alongside new additions Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Griezmann.



As an induction, the three newbies were filmed running through a gauntlet of their new teammates, where the rest of the players slapped them on the head as they went past. Thankfully, their medical status has not changed.

