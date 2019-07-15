Luke Shaw Returns to Man Utd Training After Suffering Hamstring Injury Against Perth Glory

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has returned to training after suffering a slight hamstring injury during Saturday's pre-season friendly against Perth Glory.

Shaw limped off the pitch in the 83rd minute of the 2-0 win, holding his hamstring as he disappeared straight down the tunnel alongside a club physio.

Solskjaer confirmed after the game that Shaw's withdrawal was simply precautionary, and Sky Sports now state that the England international has returned to training ahead of United's next pre-season fixture against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Ashley Young started the game at left-back and could continue if Shaw is unable to recover in time for the upcoming fixture. Solskjaer also has Marcos Rojo available, and the Argentine could fill in on the left if called upon.

Upon his return to training, Shaw was joined by Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, all of whom missed Saturday's clash with Perth Glory through injury, although it is currently unknown whether any of the group will be fit enough to feature on Wednesday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner, who replaced Shaw in the dying embers of the game, were enough to see off the Australian side, who fought valiantly and managed to frustrate United for the first hour of proceedings.

Last season, Shaw made 40 appearances for the Red Devils, in what was undoubtedly his finest season since joining United back in 2014.

He has struggled with injury since his move from Southampton, but managed to avoid any major fitness struggles last season as he cemented his place as United's first-choice left-back.