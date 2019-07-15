Marega Offered, Oxford Exit Talk & Interest in Ajax Centre-Back: West Ham News Roundup

The last couple of weeks have been fun, haven't they?

Some silly little Austrian has taken off to China to begin early retirement, and long-term target Maxi Gomez has slipped through our fingers to join Valencia instead.

But all is not lost. Irons are in the fire (get it...), and players will come and go, eventually. For now, it's all aboard the pre-season train - and we're here to keep you apprised of all the latest goings on at the club. Enjoy.

€30m Marega 'Offered' by Porto

Kicking off today's proceedings is Porto striker Moussa Marega - who has been on our radar for a number of months.

He's a proven goalscorer, even at Champions League level, and held talks with us last summer regarding a potential €40m move. But it seems he's available for a whole lot cheaper 12 months on- with Porto allegedly offering him to us for a rather more appealing €30m.

That's according to Sky Sports, whose report also touches on our interest in Sebastien Haller and Salomon Rondon. Someone will sign, just a question of who.

Ajax Defender Keen on Amsterdam Exit

Over the last couple of days, reports have suggested we have an interest in Ajax central defender Joel Veltman.

The Dutchman, who is a regular on the international stage with Netherlands, was rather good last season and, according to national publication De Telegraaf (via Voetbal Primeur), is looking to step things up by seeking pastures new.

The Daily Mail indicate a Premier League move is high on Veltman's agenda, and claim we're interested in bringing him to England. Do we need him with Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and a fit-again Winston Reid on the books? Not so sure.

Flaherty Excited for New Season With West Ham Women

Discussing transfers is all well and good, but it can get a bit boring and repetitive, can't it?

So let's switch things up and look ahead to a new season for West Ham's women - who have plenty to look forward to after reaching the FA Cup final last season. Pre-season is already in full swing ahead of next year's Barclays WSL campaign - and captain Gilly Flaherty insists winning things is very much at the forefront of everyone's minds.

"It's good to get these first sessions out of the way. The only way is up now. It's nice to loosen the legs again; try and get on the ball. It's great to see everyone again and get everyone back in," she told our official website.

I said here when I joined that I came here to win things," Flaherty added. "Last year we were a brand new team with maybe a slightly different mindset. This year we want to push on. We want to win all of our games and we want to win trophies. We want to push on this season."

Fingers crossed she's right.

Maupay to Be Offered Huge Pay Rise to Join

Not sure how much we can read into this one, but Football Insider claim we're prepared to offer Brentford hotshot Neal Maupay a whack load of cash to join us instead of a number of other interested parties.

The 22-year-old has proven to be a prolific Championship goalscorer, with rumours abound that he'll step up a level this season. This particular report suggests we're preparing a bumper five-year deal to prise him away.

Make off that what you will, but with Haller, Rondon and Marega on the cards, you'd think we may steer clear of this one.

Oxford Exit Talk Resumes

This ongoing Reece Oxford talk does make me wonder: how did a lad who so effortlessly tucked Mesut Ozil into his pocket, on his debut, at the tender age of 16 become such a problem child?

We'll probably never know the details. But what we do know, via our pals at Sky Sports, is that a move to the Bundesliga could be back on - with Augsburg's interest reignited after Oxford dropped his demands for a relegation release clause.

Swansea and Fulham are said to be keen on a loan, and Oxford has not travelled to China with us - indicating something is in the pipeline.