Paris Saint-Germain Close in on £32m Deal for Borussia Dortmund Centre-Back Abdou Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a deal worth £32m for young Borussia Dortmund centre-back Abdou Diallo.

The defender, who is just 23 years old, joined Dortmund from Monaco in 2017, but he is expected to return to Ligue 1 this summer after Mats Hummels signed from Bayern Munich.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of the Frenchman and hopes to secure his services on a five-year contract.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

According to reports from L'Equipe, the transfer of Diallo to the French capital is likely to be completed in the coming days, with a medical scheduled for next week.

The PSG manager specifically requested the transfer of Diallo after being impressed by his performances in the Bundesliga and the pair met two weeks ago where they secured an agreement.

Originally, Tuchel had hopes of signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, however, negotiations for the Dutchman failed due to issues with release clauses. It is now widely reported that Juventus will be unveiling De Ligt as their player in the coming days.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Diallo comes with bags of potential and already has a wealth of experience, despite being just 23 years old. The centre-back appeared 55 times for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, as well as making eight Champions League appearances.





The youngster is also the former captain of the French Under-21 side but had to miss the European Championship this summer due to a non-football related injury that required surgery and 20 days rest.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Diallo looks set to become PSG's fifth signing of the window, showing their intent to bolster up their squad so that they are able to challenge on all fronts.





It is thought that the youngster will provide competition for the likes of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe as the French side look to retain their league title next season and secure their first Champions League title.