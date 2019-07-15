Police Raids of Neo-Nazi Juve Ultras Uncover Stash of Weapons Including Missiles

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Italian police have uncovered large stores of weaponry in the hands of numerous Neo-Nazi Juventus ultras in an orchestrated raid of across the north of Italy. 

The raids, which were conducted by the Divisione Investigazioni Generali e Operazioni Speciali (Division of General Investigations and Special Operations - or DIGOS), lead to three prominent arrests, including that of Fabio Del Bergiolo, who is a member of the far-right Italian political party Forza Nuova and ran for a place in the Senate in 2001.

According to a report from Football Italia, the investigation started with the seizing of Neo-Fascist banners which belonged to the notorious Juve ultra group 'Drughi', and eventually led to the discovery of a whole arsenal of weapons. 

This included multiple automatic rifles, guns, armour-piercing bullets and, most shockingly, a ground-to-air missile used by the Qatari army. 

The operation took place across northern Italy, with the raids coordinated by authorities in Milan, Varese, Pavia, Novara and Forli as well as Turin. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

In an official statement from the chief of Turin's DIGOS, Carlo Ambra, it was explained that: “Connections were found between these Neo-Fascist and Neo-Nazi groups and ultras groups, in particular, Juventus and the Drughi Giovinezza section.

“There are also connections with more traditional Juventus fan groups and other far-right militants.”

Neo-Fascism, violence and racism have long been the scourge of Italian football and, as detailed in the Guardian following last year's incident involving Kalidou Koulibaly, the problem seems to only be worsening. 

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Nazi symbolism - including swastikas, celtic crosses, the Wehrmacht eagle and straight-arm salutes - have been witnessed in the Serie A terraces in recent times, and the discovery of such weaponry in connection with supporter groups represents a terrifying twist in an already dark tale.

