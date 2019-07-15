PSG Ready Loan Bid for Tiemoue Bakayoko With Frenchman Admitting He Would 'Love' to Play in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain are considering making an offer to take Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan for the upcoming 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Frenchman has recently returned from a loan spell with AC Milan, but still faces an uphill battle to convince the Stamford Bridge faithful of his worth after his disappointing debut year with the Blues.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Bakayoko has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe, and Goal claim that PSG are seriously interested in bringing the 24-year-old in on a temporary basis next season.

Bakayoko previously admitted to L'Equipe that he would love to play for PSG at one point in his career, so he would likely listen to any offer which the Parisians presented to him.

The Frenchman enjoyed a number of impressive years in Ligue 1 with Monaco, establishing himself as one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in Europe as they stormed to the league title in 2017.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

This form tempted Chelsea to spend £40m to sign him in 2017, but he struggled greatly during his time in the Premier League. He made 43 appearances for the Blues, before he was sent out on loan to Milan, who had the option to sign him permanently this summer.

Such a move failed to materialise, and Bakayoko returned to Chelsea for pre-season. He has featured for 45 minutes in both of Chelsea's games to date - against Irish sides Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic - but has struggled to assert himself in the team.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Chelsea have no shortage of midfielders, with Bakayoko joining Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley as the club's senior options, whilst youngsters like Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour have also impressed during pre-season.

As such, the Blues may be tempted to part ways with Bakayoko if they receive a suitable offer, just as they did when Milan came calling last summer.