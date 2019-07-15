USMNT to Host Mexico in Friendly at MetLife Stadium in September

The two teams last played each other on July 7 in the Gold Cup final.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2019

The USMNT will welcome Mexico to the United States for a friendly on Sept. 6.

The teams will face each other in MetLife Stadium, US Soccer announced Monday. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 19.

The two squads last faced off on July 7 when Mexico defeated the USMNT 1-0 in the Gold Cup final. The meeting before that was a friendly in September 2018 in which the USMNT won 1-0.

Mexico has the upper hand in the all-time head-to-head record with a 35-19–15 record.

