Wolves Away Kit 2019/20: Wanderers Release Smart New Away Strip to Positive Reviews

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Wolves have unveiled their smart black away kit for next season to much fanfare from the Wolves faithful. 

Having just arrived in Shanghai for their pre-season tour on Sunday evening, Wolves unveiled their new strip along with the opening of the club's first overseas megastore in the city. 

Announcing the release on their website, a statement said: "Wily Boly, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Austin Samuels modelled the black kits after Conor Coady had cut the ribbon to officially open Wolves' first megastore overseas. 

"The black kits, which are supplemented with black shorts and gold socks, will go on sale on Saturday 20th July, 9am (BST)."

Featuring an elegant black backdrop, adidas have adorned their strip with their signature three stripes in the colour of the home shirt, with the sleeve piping and adidas badge also in Wolves' gold. Along the front, diagonal pinstripes cut across the shirt. While the shorts remain in plain black, and the socks also in gold. 

Where the home kit gained mixed reviews from fans, the away kit seems to be an instant hit, with fans loving the elegant nature of the strip. 

Despite all the rave reviews, some have been quick to point out the strange choice of sock colour, with the home kit matched with black socks while the new away one is the colour of the home gold.

Either way, Wolves will be looking forward to wearing their new kit for the upcoming season, returning to European football for the first time in almost four decades. Good kits, European football, savvy manager - things are going well for Wolves fans. 

