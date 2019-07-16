Aaron Ramsey Wants to Emulate 'Welsh Legend at Juventus & Praises Maurizio Sarri Style

By 90Min
July 16, 2019

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey offered a fantastic account of himself during his press conference with Juventus on Monday, attempting to address the media in Italian.

The 28-year-old was snapped up by the Serie A champions on a free transfer after he ran down his contract in north London, being offered the chance to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala next season.

Despite arriving just a few weeks ago as he continues his rehabilitation from injury, Ramsey started his press conference by showing off what he's learnt after his first few lessons in Italian.

He was visibly nervous about trying to speak Italian, but given how common it is for British players to not even bother learning their new club's language so early on - or in some cases at all - Ramsey gave an outstanding showing of himself which will mean an awful lot to fans in Turin.

He wasn't just showing off his newfound language skills, however, as Ramsey also spoke about why he excited to work under manager Maurizio Sarri and that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Juventus' Welsh legend John Charles.

"I know from this coach, from his time last year in England, he definitely likes to play football," Ramsey said, quoted by the BBC. "He has his own philosophy and I'm sure all the players here will adapt nicely to that.

"From what I saw last season he had a very good season for Chelsea - he got to two finals and won one of them.

"He got in the top four and that is not easy to do so it was definitely a success for him there, but hopefully he can bring his philosophy and style to this team."

Ramsey also spoke about former Juventus star Charles, who helped the club to three Serie A titles during his five-year spell at the club.

"He is an absolute legend over here and for Welsh football," Ramsey added. "He's definitely someone I can look up to and hopefully follow in his footsteps.

"He definitely took everything in and left his mark here. I know how much he means to this club and the history he contributed here.

"He is a fantastic player and a person I look up to and hope to emulate." 

