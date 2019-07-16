Inter Ready £60m Bid Plus Bonuses for Romelu Lukaku to Help Reach Man Utd's Asking Price

Inter are prepared to launch a new £60m bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, with significant bonuses included on top of that fee to help meet the Red Devils' asking price.

The Serie A side were thought to have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Lukaku, with United insisting they pay at least £79m to sign the striker this summer.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

However, Sky Sports now state that Inter are set to reignite their interest with a new £60m bid, which will be structured over at least the next two seasons to ensure Inter can actually afford to make such a move.

There is no mention of what the additional bonuses would consist of, but it is believed that these payments would take the overall value of the deal to something close to United's high asking price.

Inter want to keep United happy by trying to get the deal done as soon as possible, so as to grant the Red Devils plenty of time to pursue a replacement before the Premier League transfer window slams shut.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United had been reluctant to do business with Inter, who were initially only prepared to launch a loan offer for Lukaku. Their proposal of a two-year loan deal with a £63m option to buy was swiftly rejected by United, who are in no rush to see Lukaku leave Old Trafford.

90min understands that the Belgian has already informed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his wish to seal a move to the Serie A side, whilst Solskjaer told the press (via Sky Sports) that he was not sure whether Lukaku would still be at the club for the start of next season.

"Let's see when the season starts. We have not had any bids that we are considering. You guys will know something next week," Solskjaer insisted.

If the Nerazzurri fail in their latest attempt to land Lukaku at San Siro, Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport report (via Calciomercato) that Inter already have an alternative option lined up, targeting a move for Sampdoria's Colombian forward Duvan Zapata.

Zapata broke onto the scene last season while on loan with Atalanta, scoring 23 goals in Serie A as he helped the side earn qualification for the Champions League for the first time in club history. With an estimated valuation of €50m, he could be a more affordable option than Lukaku.

Lukaku managed 15 goals in 45 appearances for United last season, but he often found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order. He was quickly linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and Inter appear to be the only interested side.