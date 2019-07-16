Matthijs de Ligt Confirms Juventus Move After Arriving at Airport in Turin

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has said that he's 'really happy' to be joining Juventus this summer after arriving at an airport in Turin ahead of big-money move.

The 19-year-old had been linked with clubs across Europe ahead of the new season but Juventus beat out competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in a protracted transfer saga to win the race for his signature.

It's been speculated for some time that de Ligt would end up in Turin, and Juventus have all but confirmed the deal after sharing videos of the defender arriving in Italy on Tuesday night.

HE'S HERE! Matthijs de Ligt arrives in Turin! 🛬 pic.twitter.com/3AGkoQMKcN — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 16, 2019

"Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs," he said in one video. "I'm really happy to be here."





De Ligt is due to undergo his medical with the club on Wednesday morning, with Football Italia suggesting that Juventus are likely to officially confirm the move later in the day.

It's understood that Juventus will have to spend €75m to sign de Ligt this summer, but footage of the defender arriving in Turin on Tuesday suggests that everything between the clubs has been agreed.

Personal terms are also likely to have been agreed prior to de Ligt's flight to Italy.

The Netherlands international is set to become Juventus' sixth signing of the summer transfer window already, with the club's three most high profile arrivals joining on free transfers.





Paris Saint-Germain duo Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot, as well as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, have all arrived in Turin after becoming free agents this summer.

Juventus have also completed deals for Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral for a combined €66m.