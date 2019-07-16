Newcastle vs Wolves: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle and Wolves face off in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday, marking the first game of pre-season for both clubs.

The teams have travelled to Shanghai for the tournament, with West Ham and Manchester City also taking part. Newcastle will be looking to find their feet after losing both their manager and their top goal scorers from last season, as they have yet to appoint a permanent manager or add any players to their roster.

Wolves haven't seen any new names join their ranks so far either, but after their impressive run in the Premier League last season, keeping the current crop of players seems to have been the main priority for the Midlands club.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 17 July What Time Is Kick Off? 11:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing

TV Channel/Livestream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? TBC

Team News

Wolves will have to line up without Raúl Jiménez, who is still on holiday following his Gold Cup success with Mexico. Similarly, Roman Saïss' parcipitation in the AFCON with Morocco means Nuno Espirito Santo is likely to resist rushing him back into the team.

Newcastle will be without their top goalscorer from last season, Ayoze Perez, and will be looking to find goals elsewhere. The Magpies are still without Florian Lejeune, as he recovers from a serious knee injury from last season. DeAndre Yedlin and Sean Longstaff are back in training with the squad, but their fitness is being monitored closely.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Hayden, Longstaff, Shelvey; Murphy, Ritchie, Gayle. Wolverhampton Patricio; Jonny, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Doherty; Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker; Adama, Jota

Head to Head Record

Wolves have tallied an impressive 40 wins against Newcastle in the 96 games they've played against each other, with the Magpies only winning 32 and 24 games ending in a draw.

Newcastle failed to beat Wolves last season, losing one game 2-1 and drawing the other 1-1.

The biggest scoreline between these two teams came in 1905, as Wolverhampton netted an impressive eight goals against a goal-less Newcastle side.

Recent Form

Finishing just outside the top-six last season, Wolves impressed after their promotion from the Championship. Winning three of their last five matches, Wolves will feel confident of getting a win against Newcastle on Wednesday.





Newcastle also won three of their last five, but without a permanent manager at the helm plus the loss of their two top scorers - Salomon Rondon and Perez - the Magpies may feel they're coming into this game at a disadvantage.

Though Wolves are without Jiménez, Jota is not one to back down from a challenge and has proven his goalscoring ability in the Premier League.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Newcastle Wolves Fulham 0-4 Newcastle (12/5) Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (12/5) Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (4/5) Wolves 1-0 Fulham (4/5) Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (27/4) Watford 1-2 Wolves (27/4) Newcastle 3-1 Southampton (20/4) Wolves 3-1 Arsenal (24/4) Leicester City 0-1 Newcastle (6/4) Wolves 0-0 Brighton (20/4)

Prediction

With the future of the Newcastle squad and its management shrouded in uncertainty, it seems that pre-season has come all too soon. With the Magpies yet to replace Perez and Rondon, it looks unlikely that they'll get the better of Wolves.

Santo's season with Wolves was most clearly defined by his success against top-six teams, but he'll still favour his side to get the result against Newcastle.

Though it's unlikely to be a high scoring game, Newcastle have nothing to lose and will look to prove to the fans that they can handle the pressure.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Wolves