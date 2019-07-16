Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Signing of Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund on Five-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 16, 2019

Paris-Saint Germain have confirmed the signing of Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund on a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

The defender was a consistent figure for Dortmund last season, making 28 league appearances in a campaign which saw BVB narrowly miss out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman joins the Ligue 1 champions for an undisclosed fee, where he will join up with former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

Diallo only joined the German giants last summer after an impressive season with Mainz. The versatile 23-year-old filled in at both centre-back and left-back for Dortmund during his short, but successful spell with the club.

PSG announced the signing in unusual fashion, revealing the launch of their account on social media site TikTok in what appeared to be a fairly generic video - only for Diallo to appear at the end announcing his arrival at the club.

Diallo will be a boost to the French club's hopes for next season, as they aim to finally make some progress in the Champions League. BVB and PSG both exited the competition at the last 16 stage in 2018/19, crashing out to Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

Whilst a big signing for the Parisians, the Black and Yellows are expected to cope with the loss of the Frenchman, as they are well stocked in defence, having already signed Mats Hummels and Nico Shulz this summer.

Diallo's arrival in Paris will provide valuable backup to a defence who will not be able to rely on 35-year-old Thiago Silva for too much longer, as the Brazilian is now in the final 12 months of his contract.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

As quoted by the club's official site, Diallo said of his move: "It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club today is another important step in my career. I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions."

