Vincent Kompany Challenges Man City to Win the UEFA Champions League Next Season

Vincent Kompany urged his former teammates to target the Champions League next season in a speech given after Manchester City's 6-1 FA Cup final win over Watford.

Kompany - a City legend, having captained the club to four Premier League titles during his 11 year tenure - left to become player-manager at Anderlecht, where the Belgian began his career as a footballer.



Before his departure, however, the 33-year-old encouraged the City players to not waste their opportunity to win a Champions League in the coming years, and to focus on it as a primary objective next season.





Kompany's speech is featured in an upcoming documentary of the 2018/19 season entitled 'Fight 'Til the End', which will soon be available on City's new streaming platform 'City for TV.'





As reported by Sky Sports , Kompany encouraged: ''The challenge for you boys is to be even better. It's difficult to say, you have just won the English treble, but you haven't won the Champions League yet. That's your goal now.

''You've got such a group of players that can achieve anything they want, don't ever let it slip. Before you know it you will be doing a speech like me, crying, and then it's the end of it. Trust me it goes that fast.





''So let's have a party, a good celebration. Thank you.''

Kompany also thanked his teammates for their support and praised the family atmosphere within the dressing room that they had created. He continued: ''I just want to say thank you, thank you for 11 years of experiences.

''Bad patches, good patches...everything I have experienced with the club that I love. I am so grateful. It's not going to be my best speech, because it's the most emotional one I have ever given in my life.



''I'm glad that this was my last game. I wouldn't have wanted it any different. You guys are the best group of people I could have finished my City career with. I have gained new family members.





''I think you'll realise by the end, when you get to this point in your career, the people you remember are those who were there in special moments. Everyone here is now part of my family.''

