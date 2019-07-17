Arsenal Waiting on Zinedine Zidane Approval to Seal Dani Ceballos Loan Deal

Arsenal are edging closer to sealing a season-long loan deal for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, with just the green light from Zinedine Zidane all that stands in their way to clinch a move for the Spanish midfielder.

Madrid have wasted no time in restructuring their squad ahead of the new season, with a total transfer fee outlay at around €300m already spent on deals for Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

Arsenal are increasingly hopeful of completing a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, according to Sky Sources — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 17, 2019

Due to the influx of stars at the La Liga side, a number of players will need to seek first team football elsewhere for the coming campaign, with Ceballos one such player who is set for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, however, in order for any move to materialise then Zidane will have to give his blessing for the deal, say Sky Sports.

As recently claimed by Marca, Madrid are not keen on a losing Ceballos permanently as Zidane still rates the midfielder highly, however, it is agreed between the Frenchman and the club that a loan move would suit both parties best - which resulted in Arsenal leading the pack due to their limited transfer budget an unwillingness to part with a fee.

A loan move would both add quality to the Arsenal ranks, and equally allow Unai Emery to focus his attention on moves for other targets this summer.

It is added in Sky's report that Madrid were initially keen on offloading the Spaniard on a permanent basis, but such was the form displayed by Ceballos in the Under-21 European Championships, they had a change of heart and preferred a loan move.

Should Ceballos join the Premier League outfit, he would become Emery's second signing of the summer after the arrival of Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.