Atletico Madrid has confirmed the signing of Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier for a fee believed to be worth £20 million ($25m) plus add-ons.

Trippier's future at Spurs was in doubt following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season and he was linked with Serie A sides Juventus and Inter.

However, Atleti has now confirmed the deal after Trippier passed his medical on Wednesday, revealing the England international has signed a three-year deal with the Spanish giants.

In a statement on the club's website, Atleti stated: "Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the transfer of Kieran Trippier. The English player, 28, signs for the next three seasons."

📝 | Acuerdo con el @Spurs_ES para el traspaso de @trippier2.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 El internacional inglés ha firmado su contrato para las 3 próximas temporadas 😀



👋 ¡Bienvenido a la familia atlética! 🔴⚪🔴

👉 https://t.co/ToPG7Tb7JC #BienvenidoTrippier #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/mpgTuXAeq1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 17, 2019

Trippier is Atletico's latest signing this summer, with the club having already signed Marcos Llorente, Felipe, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix among others. The former Burnley man will compete with Santiago Arias for a starting spot under Diego Simeone.

Trippier enjoyed a fine 2017/18 campaign and an even better World Cup, but his form tailed off the following season.

The deal leaves Tottenham with Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters as their recognized right backs, while Juan Foyth is also an option having played in that position for Argentina at this summer's Copa America.

Trippier made 114 appearances for the north London club after joining for £3.5m from Burnley, scoring two goals and helping them reach the final of the Champions League last season.