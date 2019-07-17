Barcelona Still Keen on Junior Firpo Deal With Marc Cucurella Close to Getafe Loan

Barcelona are still holding a firm interest in Real Betis left back Junior Firpo, with recently re-signed Marc Cucurella heading straight back for the Camp Nou exit door - with a loan to Getafe.

If the move goes through as expected, Jordi Alba will once again be the only recognised left-back at the club - with Ernesto Valverde seemingly having made his mind up on who will join the club to fill the void.

According to Marca, that is fellow Spanish international Firpo, who shone for his country as the Under-21's lifted the European Championship title last month. While Firpo will add immediate cover for Alba, it is also thought he could be the legendary Barcelona star's long-term replacement.

The player is expected to jump at the chance to join the La Liga champions, with the only stumbling block remaining an arrangement over the 22-year-old's fee - as his current release clause sits at €50m.

Negotiations shouldn't prove an issue, with Marca adding the two clubs hold a solid relationship, while Betis have already secured an apparent replacement after Alfonso Pedraza joined on loan with an option to buy.

Barça's pursuit of Firpo comes off the back of beINSPORTS' Ruben Naria claiming that Getafe are edging closer to a deal for Cucurella - this after La Blaugrana exercised their buyback option with Eibar for €4m after the player initially signed for the club following a loan spell.

Marc Cucurella va a ser nuevo jugador del Getafe CF en las próximas horas. Las negociaciones están muy avanzadas y el Barça ha dado el visto bueno para cerrar la operación. El cuadro azulón se ha movido rápido y se ha adelantado al interés de varios equipos de la Bundesliga. — Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) July 17, 2019

Ever since selling Lucas Digne to Everton last summer, Barça have been on the hunt for a new left back, with Betis academy graduate Firpo the man they've targeted.

The Spaniard has made 43 appearances across two seasons for the club, netting five times and dazzling La Liga with some fine displays down the left hand side.