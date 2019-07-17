Joelinton Set to Become Club-Record Newcastle Signing & First of Steve Bruce Era

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Newcastle are set to pay a club-record fee of €60m (£54m) for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Brazilian striker Joelinton, in what is expected to be the club's first signing of the summer.

Steve Bruce has recently been appointed as head coach of the Magpies to much disdain, with a vocal section of club's fans finding the appointment hugely disappointing and deeming it as a step back from previous boss Rafael Benitez.

It seems as though Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is aiming appease those supporters unhappy with the direction the club is taking by finalising the monumental €60m transfer of Joelinton, news which comes courtesy of Bild.

The German publication appear as shocked as anyone, leading with the headline 'Oh no!', such is the sheer size of the fee in question, with the deal expected to go ahead.

After starting his career in his native Brazil with Sport Recife, the 22-year-old moved to Hoffenheim on a five-year-deal, but only managed one appearance in his first season with the Bundesliga side. As such, he was loaned for Rapid Wien for the next two campaigns, where he notched 21 goals across 79 appearances in all competitions.

Die Kraichgauer took him back for the 2018/19 season, where he fired in seven goals and five assists in 28 league outings. Bild add that he has probably played his last game for the club, having already missed the friendly against Regensburg on Wednesday, presumably to tie up a deal with the Premier League side.

Should the move be completed, not only will it shatter Newcastle's previous transfer record of £20m for Miguel Almiron. It will also be the biggest transfer out of Hoffenheim since Roberto Firmino left the club to join Liverpool for £29m in 2015.

The addition of Joelinton will aim to soften the blow of losing Ayoze Perez, as well as failing to seal a permanent deal for the Magpies' 2018/19 Player of the Season Salomon Rondon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message