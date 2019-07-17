Joelinton Set to Become Club-Record Newcastle Signing & First of Steve Bruce Era

Newcastle are set to pay a club-record fee of €60m (£54m) for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Brazilian striker Joelinton, in what is expected to be the club's first signing of the summer.

Steve Bruce has recently been appointed as head coach of the Magpies to much disdain, with a vocal section of club's fans finding the appointment hugely disappointing and deeming it as a step back from previous boss Rafael Benitez.

Für 55 Mio Euro! - England angelt sich nächsten Bundesliga-Star https://t.co/LWAuvVMV6V — BILD (@BILD) July 17, 2019

It seems as though Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is aiming appease those supporters unhappy with the direction the club is taking by finalising the monumental €60m transfer of Joelinton, news which comes courtesy of Bild.

The German publication appear as shocked as anyone, leading with the headline 'Oh no!', such is the sheer size of the fee in question, with the deal expected to go ahead.

After starting his career in his native Brazil with Sport Recife, the 22-year-old moved to Hoffenheim on a five-year-deal, but only managed one appearance in his first season with the Bundesliga side. As such, he was loaned for Rapid Wien for the next two campaigns, where he notched 21 goals across 79 appearances in all competitions.

Die Kraichgauer took him back for the 2018/19 season, where he fired in seven goals and five assists in 28 league outings. Bild add that he has probably played his last game for the club, having already missed the friendly against Regensburg on Wednesday, presumably to tie up a deal with the Premier League side.

OFFICIAL: Hoffenheim have confirmed Joelinton is absent from the squad as he is in talks with a Premier League club. Team involved is believed to be Newcastle. Wolves were previously linked to the Brazilian forward. #TSG #NUFC https://t.co/Oeads3e2BB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 17, 2019

Should the move be completed, not only will it shatter Newcastle's previous transfer record of £20m for Miguel Almiron. It will also be the biggest transfer out of Hoffenheim since Roberto Firmino left the club to join Liverpool for £29m in 2015.

The addition of Joelinton will aim to soften the blow of losing Ayoze Perez, as well as failing to seal a permanent deal for the Magpies' 2018/19 Player of the Season Salomon Rondon.