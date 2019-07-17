Matthijs De Ligt's Juventus Contract to Contain Release Clause From 2022

Matthijs De Ligt's imminent transfer to Juventus will reportedly include a €150m release clause, which will only come into effect from 2-22.

Following his rise to prominence as Ajax captain and exploits in the Champions League, 19-year-old De Ligt has been courted by a string of top clubs, in what has been the transfer saga of the summer.

Juventus beat out competition from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign the wonderkid and will pay around €75m for his signature when the move is made official on Wednesday.

However, Sky Sport Italia revealed (via SPORT) that this €7.5m-a-year contract will contain a €150m release clause that will become active in June of 2022.

Winner of the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2018, De Ligt had an impressive season last campaign, captaining Ajax in their memorable Champions League run.

Although Ajax eventually crashed out in the semi-final to Tottenham Hotspur, De Ligt's heroic defensive displays caught the eye of a number of European giants, while he also lifted the Dutch Eredivisie and KNVB Cup in 2019.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Juve likely view the starlet as the long-term remedy for their ageing defence. Giorgio Chiellini, at 34 and Leonardo Bonucci, at 32, are both reaching the twilight of their footballing careers, and De Ligt represents an vital injection of youthful exuberance into the Serie A champions backline as they hunt European glory.





Despite this, the inclusion of a release clause by De Ligt's agent, the notorious Mino Raiola, throws the centre-back's future after 2021 into doubt.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The clause was likely Raiola's attempt to avoid a repeat of the difficulties he has experienced in securing the exit of another one of his clients in Paul Pogba this summer.





The inclusion of a set price on any potential transfer away from the club in the future, will prevent a repeat of another draining transfer saga in which the super-agent is heavily involved.