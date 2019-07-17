Sebastien Haller Contract Clause 'Revealed' Just Hours After Sealing West Ham Move

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Just hours after West Ham confirmed new £45m front man Sebastien Haller, multiple reports in Germany claim there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for a Champions League club.

The 25-year-old broke the Hammers transfer record after signing a five-year deal, with an option for a sixth, eclipsing the £35m fee paid for Felipe Anderson last summer.

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

But German news outlets Bild and Kicker claim a get-out clause is written into Haller's contract, allowing him to join a Champions League club if approached.

Bild's report goes on to claim that Haller 'insisted' on the clause - or he would not be interested in completing a move to the London Stadium.

The news will disappoint, but not anger, West Ham fans, who will be wary of the club being seen as a stepping stone to bigger things. They will remember vividly the disruption caused by continued speculation about Marko Arnautovic's future earlier this year, and the problems that came when Dimitri Payet plotted his way out of the capital in 2017. 

The clause may explain how West Ham were able to convince the forward to come to the London Stadium - contradicting initial reports in Germany that suggested he had no intention of leaving Europa League semi-finalists Frankfurt for a club that was not in the Champions League.

It is not yet clear what amount triggers the 'get out' clause nor is there any more information relating to it at present.

The Frenchman was prolific for Frankfurt last season and recorded 20 goals in 41 games for the German side. He is joining a West Ham attack which currently boasts the likes of Javier HernandezManuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson, leaving manager Manuel Pellegrini spoilt for choice when they kick off the season against the champions Manchester City in August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message