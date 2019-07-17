West Ham Kit: Hammers Release Swish New Third Strip Ahead of 2019/20 Season

West Ham have launched their new third choice strip for the upcoming campaign, which pays tribute to the kit worn by the players when West Ham last lifted the FA Cup back in 1980.

Revealing the news on their official website, it was announced that the navy blue strip would feature the crest that was worn on the back of the shirt neck on that historic day 39 years ago, when a Trevor Brooking goal saw West Ham beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Wembley final.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Going in to further detail, the club statement noted how a pink trim would be present on the collar and shoulder.

Further publicising the move on Twitter, England international Declan Rice can be seen modelling the kit, alongside teammate Manuel Lanzini who was limited to just ten league appearances last season after a cruciate ligament injury lay-off.

The club confirmed that the strip will be on full display when the side take on Manchester City in their Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final clash.

Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! 🔥⚒



To be worn for the first time in today's #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City... 😍 pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 17, 2019

The kit is now available on the club's official merchandise website, or at any of its four official club stores across London, whilst the home and away kit are also on sale, ahead of West Ham's opening Premier League game on August 10.

Umbro remain the kit sponsor for West Ham after a new deal was agreed back in May, ensuring that the partnership will continue until 2023. This means that Umbro will be in charge of deciding on a design for the 2020/21 campaign, which marks the 125th anniversary of the club.