Arsenal Medical Team 'Arrive in Brazil' as Everton Soares Deal Gathers Pace

Arsenal staff have reportedly arrived in Brazil to undergo the medical for Gremio winger Everton Soares, which will see the Brazilian join the club on a deal worth a reported €40m.

Everton enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season, breaking into the national side and playing a starring role for Brazil as they lifted the Copa America, netting three goals in six appearances for the Seleção.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Arsenal: il medico della squadra inglesa è già arrivato a Porto Alegre.

📶 #Everton ⏳ — Andersinho Marques (@Andersinho_ITA) July 17, 2019

Manchester City had been touted as interested in the 23-year-old, but the most concrete interest came from Arsenal, with the club's new director Edu thought to have played a pivotal role in scouting the player and convincing him to move to north London.

Now, it appears the move may have edged one step closer with Sport Mediaset journalist Andersinho Marques declaring that Gunners staff had arrived in Porto Alegre where Everton will have his medical ahead of a switch to the Premier League outfit.

It was previously stated by Emanuele Giulianelli that the deal is thought to be around €28m up front, which could rise up to €40m through performance-related bonuses.

Arsenal agreed fee in principal with Gremio for Everton €28m rising up to €40m depending on performance. Pay structure not yet finalised. Player keen on 4 year contract. #afc #Transfers — Emanuele Giulianelli (@EmaGiulianelli) July 15, 2019

Arsenal's lack of significant funding this window has been widely reported, and while the structure of the deal is yet to be fully revealed, it is likely that the club will look to include a number of add-ons in the move, freeing up further funds to pursue other targets.

However, Goal put a slight dampener on the gossip, claiming that while the Brazil international 'has been offered' to Arsenal a deal has yet to be agreed, therefore contraditcing the gun-jumping reports from Brazil.





Should all go ahead, Everton will become Unai Emery's second signing of the summer after fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli joined from Ituano.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Meanwhile, deal for Dani Ceballos edges closer and the club remain in talks with Celtic over a move for left back Kieran Tierney.