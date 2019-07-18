Arsenal Medical Team 'Arrive in Brazil' as Everton Soares Deal Gathers Pace

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Arsenal staff have reportedly arrived in Brazil to undergo the medical for Gremio winger Everton Soares, which will see the Brazilian join the club on a deal worth a reported €40m.

Everton enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season, breaking into the national side and playing a starring role for Brazil as they lifted the Copa America, netting three goals in six appearances for the Seleção.

Manchester City had been touted as interested in the 23-year-old, but the most concrete interest came from Arsenal, with the club's new director Edu thought to have played a pivotal role in scouting the player and convincing him to move to north London.

Now, it appears the move may have edged one step closer with Sport Mediaset journalist Andersinho Marques declaring that Gunners staff had arrived in Porto Alegre where Everton will have his medical ahead of a switch to the Premier League outfit.

It was previously stated by Emanuele Giulianelli that the deal is thought to be around €28m up front, which could rise up to €40m through performance-related bonuses.

Arsenal's lack of significant funding this window has been widely reported, and while the structure of the deal is yet to be fully revealed, it is likely that the club will look to include a number of add-ons in the move, freeing up further funds to pursue other targets.

However, Goal put a slight dampener on the gossip, claiming that while the Brazil international 'has been offered' to Arsenal a deal has yet to be agreed, therefore contraditcing the gun-jumping reports from Brazil.


Should all go ahead, Everton will become Unai Emery's second signing of the summer after fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli joined from Ituano.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Meanwhile, deal for Dani Ceballos edges closer and the club remain in talks with Celtic over a move for left back Kieran Tierney.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message