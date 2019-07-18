Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Return Dates for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino & Alisson

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Alisson are set to join the rest of the squad 12 days before the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Salah made it to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, while Firmino and Allison's Brazil lifted the Copa America earlier this month. The late end to their seasons means they have earned a well-deserved break and won't be around for much of the Reds' pre-season campaign.

Speaking to the club's website, Klopp confirmed that, after their breaks, the key trio will join the squad in France for a training camp ahead of the new season.

“Mo and the Brazilians will come for Evian. It means then we have nearly a week until City [in the Community Shield], a strong 12 days until Norwich and then 15 or 16 days until Chelsea [in the Super Cup].





“We have to see. The good thing is, when you have a short break you don’t lose a lot.“They needed three weeks and so we told them [to take it], but they train now again already.





“I would have preferred it if they had come back after a week, but that would make absolutely no sense! So, [they have] these three weeks and then we will have them here for pre-season.”

As for the third part of Liverpool's deadly trio, Sadio Mane isn't expected to return in time for the start of next season.

The Senegal international will be a key part of the side that takes on Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final tomorrow, where he could lift the trophy on his teammate Salah's home soil.

The Liverpool boss stated: “With Sadio, we have to see about him after the final – how he is feeling and stuff like that,

“It will be really difficult. 16 days before we play City, his season is finished. We will have to make a decision, but we haven’t made it yet.”

With Man City, Norwich, and Chelsea all to be played within the first ten days of the season, the depth of Liverpool's squad will be tested right away, and Klopp will be hoping his stars can hit the ground running as they return.