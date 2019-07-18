Jurgen Klopp Reiterates That Liverpool are Unlikely to Spend Big Despite Ongoing Transfer Rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that the Reds are unlikely to spend big in the summer transfer window after investing heavily in the squad in previous transfer windows, although he didn't rule out strengthening 'maybe one position' if the opportunity arises.





Gossipy but ultimately base-less speculation has linked Liverpool with expensive approaches for Kylian Mbappe and Nicolas Pepe among others in recent weeks. As things stand, only 17-year-old youth prospect Sepp van den Berg has arrived at Anfield.

It had been suggested that Liverpool might at least move to replace Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno following their respective releases. But with Rhian Brewster tipped for a first team role and enough versatility in the squad for left-back cover, even that may not happen.

Liverpool have spent in excess of £300m since the summer of 2017 alone, seeing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alisson and others take the squad to the next level, resulting in 97 Premier League points and the Champions League trophy last season.

Given the scale of achievement, as well as academy graduates adding further depth, going out to spend money and sign players for the sake of it could even be counterproductive.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"We are pretty relaxed [on transfers], we will see what's coming up," Klopp said as he addressed the media from Liverpool's pre-season tour in Indiana, via LiverpoolFC.com.

"How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner," he added.

"People talk about it like, 'Now another £300m or £200m'. There are maybe only two clubs in the world - it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same - [Manchester] City and PSG that can do it every year.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"But we are fine. I'm happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there's no real pressure because it's not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations."