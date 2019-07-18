Juventus has signed Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt to an $83.7 million contract, the team announced Thursday.

The five-year deal is worth €75 million ($84 million), making it the most expensive in the Italian league's history.

"It's the news all Bianconeri fans have been waiting to hear all summer: Matthijs de Ligt is officially a Juventus player!" the club said on its website.

De Ligt, one of the world's top young talents, arrived in Turin to complete his move to the Serie A champions on Tuesday after the team met his release clause. The 19-year-old had also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris-St Germain.

The young star made his debut in 2016, scoring eight goals in 77 league appearances for the Amsterdam club after joining when he was just nine. He became the club's youngest team captain in March 2018.

De Ligt has won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup and was a Europa League finalist in 2017. He led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season by scoring the winning goal against Juventus before falling to Tottenham.

He also debuted for the Dutch national team alongside Virgil van Dijk in March 2017.