Picking the Man Utd XI That Should Start Against Chelsea in August Premier League Opener

Manchester United are still in the midst of their pre-season preparations after wins in Australia against Perth Glory and Leeds and four more friendlies still to come.

But attention is already turning to that tantalising Premier League opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford on 11 August, with both teams hoping for a strong start to a new chapter.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been full of optimism since the players reported for duty earlier this month. And while there are still problems, the last couple of weeks have been refreshing as the Norwegian drills his philosophy into the squad in his first pre-season.

As of right now, without speculatively looking to future signings that may or not happen - Harry Maguire and others - here's how Manchester United should line up against Chelsea next month.

David de Gea (GK) - With a new contract potentially worth in excess of £350,000-per-week now thought to be more or less agreed, the Spaniard appears set to remain at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - In just two pre-season games the 21-year-old is already showing why United spent £45m rising to £50m on him. This is a full-back who is a defender first, a rarity.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - Despite his agent's public flirtation with Barcelona, the Swede remains happy at United and enjoyed a strong individual season in 2018/19 after a difficult first year.

Chris Smalling (CB) - Until United sign anyone else, the former Fulham man, entering his 10th season at Old Trafford, remains the most reliable centre-back partner for Lindelof.

Luke Shaw (LB) - A pre-season injury is a disappointment for a player who has worked so hard on his fitness over the last 12 months. Currently United's only specialist left-back.

Scott McTominay (CM) - Solskjaer appears to be a very big fan of the young Scot and recently suggested that he and Andreas Pereira will combine this season to replace Ander Herrera.

Paul Pogba (CM) - Still easily United's best player and is showing it in pre-season. If he stays and is prepared to put the effort in, the Frenchman could pull the club into a new era.

Mason Greenwood (RW) - Solskjaer has already tipped the 17-year-old for a potential starting role against Chelsea. He would be operate more as a 'right forward' than a typical winger.

Juan Mata (AM) - A central 'number 10' role is the only to get the best out of United's former record buy. He doesn't have the pace to play wide, but his intelligence and vision is invaluable.

Daniel James (LW) - The blistering pace of the £18m signing from Swansea has been one of the best things about pre-season. Few will be able to live with his speed in counter attacks.

Marcus Rashford (ST) - 2019/20 could easily be the best season yet for the home grown star. With faith from the manager, it will be his first leading the line from day one and he should thrive.