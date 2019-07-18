Tottenham Away Kit 2019/20: Spurs Unveil Classy Jersey Ahead of 1st Full Season at New Stadium

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Tottenham have released their new away kit for the 2019/20 season with a slick new strip that will be the first worn for their first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The away shirt will be predominantly dark blue with white logos while the purple accents which have become a more common feature in their feature across the chest. The subtle purple gradient pattern is running across the top while AIA continue to be the the club's main sponsor.

Leaked images revealed the strip previously, but now the club have officially confirmed the new attire on a post on their Twitter feed.

Inside the collar are the words ‘Audere est Facere’, which are Latin for ‘To Dare Is To Do’, which is the club's motto. Above that, there is a purple strip with a thin white line that runs down the back of the neck.

Many supporters were left undecided over last season's kit, with the fade element causing a stir among the fans, however, the new simplistic style is aiming to eradicate such controversy and acts as a throwback to the simpler designs of previous years.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have returned to pre-season training but are yet to partake in any matches, with their first of the summer coming against Juventus on Sunday as they take part in the International Champions Cup at the Singapore National Stadium.

View this post on Instagram

1st day 👀 #COYS

A post shared by Tanguy Ndombele (@ndombele_22) on

Alongside the current crop of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, Spurs have began delving into the transfer market, signing two players already. Tanguy Ndombele joined for a club-record fee, while Jack Clarke has joined from Leeds United but returned to the club on loan for the coming campaign.

      Modal message