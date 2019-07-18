Transfer Rumours: Kean to Dortmund, Tottenham's Trippier Replacement, 3 Rafael Leao Bids & More

With pre-season well underway, just one international competition left standing in AFCON and such indignities as the International Champions Cup and the Audi Cup to look forward to, this is well and truly transfer rumour season.



To be fair, transfer season is all-year-round at this point, but this is peak linkage. The links are flying here, there and everywhere....but especially here. Look below!

Valencia Prodigy Lee Issues Transfer Request Amid Real Madrid & Ajax Interest



David Ramos/GettyImages

South Korean prodigy Kang-in Lee has told Valencia he wants to leave, six months after the Spanish side slapped an €80m release clause (a club record) in his contract. Lee, who was last seen shining for South Korea at the Under-20 World Cup - winning the Golden Ball for his exploits - has been courted by La Liga sides Granada, Osasuna, Levante and Espanyol, as per Super Deporte.



Now, obviously, none of those sides have €80m in the coffers (the day they do, is the day I hang my fingertips up, you have my word), which is why the Korean, and his family, have asked the Valencians to at least considering accepting some lower offers. Fat. Chance.

Fortunately, the 18-year-old has also garnered more moneyed admirers in Real Madrid and Ajax, but as of yet no formal offers have been made, and Valencia remain adamant their star will not leave for anything less than silly money.

Dortmund Interest in Moise Kean Is 'True'

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Here's a word that doesn't get bounded about in transfer rumour circles much: True. But, it's the word German publication Kicker have used to describe the rumours surrounding Borussia Dortmund's interest in Juventus forward Moise Kean.

The Germans are essentially confirming reports issued by Gazzetta dello Sport, in what would be a 'typical' BVB transfer, thanks to Kean's young age, brimming potential and raw skill. Well, if it's a 'typical' move, it's obviously true and definitely going to happen. That's the rule.



Rafael Leao 'Set to Quit Lille' Following Bids from Napoli, Everton & Valencia

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

20-year-old Lille forward Rafael Leao is set to leave the club this summer, amid various bids from Valencia, Everton and Napoli, as well as a suspected offer from Aston Villa.



According to L'Equipe, as relayed by Get French Football News, the clubs have bid €35m plus €5m in bonuses (Val), €37.5m (Ev) and €32.5m + a 10% sell-on fee percentage clause (Nap) respectively, while the Villans' mooted offer is currently unknown.

Hang on, I'm just getting word from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempreinter, that, yes, Inter are interested as well, provided they fail in their drawn-out effort to sign Romelu Lukaku. Of course.



Spurs Eye Marseille's Hiroki Sakai as Kieran Trippier Replacement



GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier is an Atletico Madrid player. Never forget. Because of this, Tottenham need a successor, and they've duly set their scopes on Marseille full back Hiroki Sakai as their number one target.

According to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old is the preferred replacement for the famous free-kick scoring Englishman, though some naive doubters have questioned whether Mauricio Pochettino would really opt to splash the cash on a 29-year-old when he already has young Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth on the books. Hah! Such logic has no place around here, lads.

Kindly take it elsewhere.

West Ham Make Joao Palhinha Enquiry



MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Here's Joao Palhinha, captured mid 'GET RID'. No wonder West Ham want to sign him. According to Record, the Hammers have registered their interest in signing the Sporting CP loanee, who is, as you can see, a highly effective defensive midfielder.

However, issues do arise, because Palhinha is currently on loan at Braga until the end of the 2019/20 season, and Sporting's club president has previously said Braga have 'preference if the player receives a proposal'. Right. Keep plugging away, Irons. Seems like you're on to a winner.

Leicester, West Ham & Everton Chase €35m-rated Morgan Sanson



PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Premier League duo Leicester and Everton are chasing Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, who is valued at around €35m by the French outfit.

According to our friends L'Equipe, as relayed by the lads and lasses at the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes have 'shown an interest' in the 24-year-old, and they're joined by today's Transfer Rumours' MVP candidates West Ham and Everton.

Thing is, apparently the English clubs aren't too charmed by that €35m evaluation. You don't say? All due respect, but in the grand scheme of things, who the hell is Morgan Sanson!?!??!?